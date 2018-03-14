Triple Crème Brie with Truffles Best of Class at World Championship Cheese Contest

Marin French Cheese’s Triple Crème Brie with Black Truffles took the coveted Best of Class Award for flavored soft-ripened cheese at 32nd edition of the biennial World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison, Wisconsin, March 6-8, 2018.

Made with fresh cow’s milk and cream from neighboring dairies within 15 miles of the creamery, the brand’s Triple Crème Brie with Truffles is a 1-pound wheel specked with French black truffles, offering an irresistibly earthy aroma of mushrooms balanced with sweet cream. The handcrafted, naturally ripened cheese develops its flavor and smooth creamy texture as it ages, making it perfect for a sophisticated cheeseboard or as an indulgent topping for a burger.