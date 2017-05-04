Unata Announces Integration Plans with Toshiba TCx Elevate

Unata is planning to integrate with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions’ TCx™ Elevate digital commerce platform to offer Toshiba grocery retail customers a simplified, market-ready eCommerce and eCircular solution.

TCx Elevate is an extensible digital commerce platform that brings all retail channels, touchpoints and applications together to create engaging customer experiences and improve productivity. TCx Elevate will enhance a retailer’s existing capabilities with minimal impact to their current point of sale environment.

Grocery retailers who are current Toshiba customers and embrace TCx™ Elevate will have access to an out-of-the-box integration with Unata that will in turn provide an accelerated time-to-market for launching the Unata solution suite (eCommerce, eLoyalty, eCircular, eCoupons, eCatering and more).

“In today’s fast-paced, rapidly-changing retail environment, it’s important that retailers can adapt in the most beneficial and cost-effective ways possible,” said Stephen K Markham, Senior Vice President Portfolio Management, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “The integration between Toshiba’s TCx Elevate platform and Unata will offer a best-in-class path forward that will unlock new consumer-centric opportunities, and help grocers keep up with the rapidly-changing retail industry.”