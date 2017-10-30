United Fresh Winter Meeting to Transition to Fresh Start Foundation Annual Conference

The United Fresh Start Foundation will become the host event in January 2018 for both the association’s and foundation’s traditional winter leadership meetings.

“With the growing importance of the United Fresh Start Foundation’s work to increase children’s access to fresh produce, we wanted to create a new annual platform focused on the impact we’re having in communities across the country, to recognize our donors and supporters, and to work together to advance this critical mission,” said United Fresh Chairman of the Board Susan Reimer-Sifford, General Manager of CC Kitchens for Castellini Companies.

The United Fresh Start Foundation Annual Conference January 16-18 at the Rancho Bernardo Inn in San Diego, California, will feature a new half-day program focused on growing access to fresh fruits and vegetables; all of United’s traditional volunteer leadership board, council and committee meetings; the Foundation’s annual fundraising golf tournament, a new silent/live auction, and the organization’s annual gala dinner recognizing the recipient of United’s 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award.

“As Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, I’m excited to add this third leg to United Fresh events through the year – complementing United’s Washington Conference focused on public policy issues, and the Annual Convention and Expos focused on expanding the fresh foods marketplace and technology innovations,” said Phil Muir, President and CEO, Muir Copper Canyon Farms. “This annual platform will bring the industry together to focus on how we can fundamentally change the way the next generation connects with fresh produce from their earliest years to become lifelong consumers,” he said.

In order to maximize participation in the conference and gala dinner, registration for the entire event is open to all United Fresh members for a modest $200, with a non-member rate of $400. Participation in the United Fresh Start Foundation Golf Tournament is set at $300 per player.

“I can’t think of a more important cause to support, nor a nicer place to be than San Diego in January,” said Reimer-Sifford. “We invite members from across the industry as well as all of our volunteer leaders to join us for a little fun-in-the-sun to support a great cause!”

Registration for all events opens November 6.