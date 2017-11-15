USDA Awards Organic Trade Association Nearly $850,000 for 2018 Market Promotion

First-time exposure on a new continent, sponsored activities in five new countries, and the creation of a host of new organic exporters – these are some of the benchmarks achieved by the Organic Trade Association’s robust export promotion efforts in 2017. That string of activity promises to continue in 2018 with the award of $847,000 to the association by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Market Access Program (MAP).

“Our export promotion programs work. In all of the countries where we do activity, U.S. organic exports to those regions have grown,” said Monique Marez, Director of International Trade for the Organic Trade Association. “The organic industry can’t happen without trade, and we are looking forward to continuing our efforts in 2018 to help expand the organic market.”

“We thank the USDA for appreciating the importance of our export promotion activities and supporting our work,” said Laura Batcha, CEO and Executive Director of the Organic Trade Association. “There are huge opportunities – and challenges – for the U.S. organic sector throughout the world, and we’re helping the industry to take advantage of those opportunities in untapped markets and to meet the challenges created by the growing global appetite for organic.”

On Background

The Organic Trade Association has been an official cooperator in USDA’s Market Access Program for more than 15 years now – investing in the promotion of American organic agricultural products in global markets and connecting buyers and sellers to create new organic customers around the world.

In 2017, the trade group’s export promotion activities have expanded to four continents: South and North America, Europe and Asia, and to five first-time markets: Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, Finland and Hong Kong. The association has partnered with major retailers in Korea, Japan, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates to promote U.S.-grown and produced organic products already in those countries. At the Anuga trade show in Cologne, Germany, the largest food and beverage trade show in the world, the Organic Trade Association hosted an organic pavilion showcasing organic products from eight American organic companies – all first-time exhibitors at the gigantic show. The participating companies estimated that they generated over $7 million in new sales at the show.

Marketing Activities Planned for 2018

Another full schedule of organic activities around the world is planned for 2018:

In Germany, the Organic Trade Association will host its largest organic pavilion ever at the BioFach World Organic Fair in February, the world’s leading organic food show.

In Australia, the Organic Trade Association will participate for the first time in April at the Australian Naturally Good Show.

In Israel, the Organic Trade Association will lead its first trade mission to the Middle East.

In Dubai, Hong Kong and Japan, the Organic Trade Association will focus on retailer partnerships and demonstrate U.S. organic to consumers.

In the U.S., the Organic Trade Association will expand an existing partnership with FoodExport Midwest and Northeast and co-host a buyers’ mission to both the Natural Products Expo West and Expo East trade shows.

The membership of the Organic Trade Associations provides the bulk of U.S. organic exports. The market promotion activities administered by the association are open to the entire organic industry, not just association members. For more information or to sign-up for activities, visit OTA.com.