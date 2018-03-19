Vermont Creamery Adds Fresh Flavors to Growing Retail Goat Cheese Collection

Vermont Creamery is adding three new fresh goat cheese flavors to its growing lineup of high-quality cheeses and butter.

With a focus on unique flavors and high-quality ingredients, Vermont Creamery is heading to market with the first round of new 4-ounce chèvre logs: Clover Blossom Honey, Wild Blueberry Lemon & Thyme and Smoky Pepper Jelly.

“In the 34 years since we made our first fresh chèvre, Vermont Creamery has grown while staying true to our core values,” said Adeline Druart, President of Vermont Creamery. “As we expand our offerings, high-quality, unique ingredients remain a focus of our innovation efforts. The search for the newest flavor selections was rigorous, and the result is an elevated collection of fresh goat cheese that’s made in Vermont.”

Inspired by the beloved pairing of fresh goat cheese and honeycomb, Clover Blossom Honey chèvre combines Vermont Creamery’s fresh chèvre and pure, liquid honey produced in North Dakota. The tart, creamy chèvre is blended with honey for a subtly sweet, floral flavor.

Blueberry Lemon & Thyme chèvre is made with dried wild blueberries that are satisfyingly sweet and bursting with flavor. Taking inspiration from a traditional blueberry lemon cake, candied lemon peel adds tartness and the savory spice of thyme complements the sweetness of the berries. It’s the perfect cheese to serve as a dessert.

Sweet meets heat in the new Smoky Pepper Jelly flavored log. A twist on an American classic– coupling creamy fresh chèvre and sweet and smoky pepper jelly—this log is hand-rolled in a rich dry rub that boasts flavors of poblano peppers and hickory smoke.

The trio of new flavors join the existing lineup including: Classic, Herb de Provence, Cranberry, Orange & Cinnamon and Three Peppercorn. They will be available at select retailers nationwide on April 1, 2018.