Virgil’s Soda Line Seeks a Genius

Virgil’s handcrafted soda, from the makers of Reed’s Ginger Beer, has launched a nationwide search for a spokesperson to represent the genius of the new Virgil’s Zero Sugar product line.

The Reed’s Inc. team have created something special with the Virgil’s Zero Sugar line, which will launch late spring in 12-ounce cans and feature six flavors, including Root Beer, Black Cherry, Vanilla Cream, Cola, Lemon Lime and Orange.

The chosen winner will be an integral part of the official launch of Virgil’s Zero Sugar, representing the brand at public events and in the company’s upcoming advertising campaign.

Anyone 18 years of age or older may apply and make their case why they should be the new “Virgil’s Genius.” Contestants can enter via video submission at www.virgils.com. The submission deadline is May 31, 2018. Any and all forms of genius will be considered.