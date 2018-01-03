Walter Robb to Keynote Specialty Food Association 2018 Leadership Awards

Walter Robb will keynote the Specialty Food Association’s 2018 Leadership Awards, which honor food industry entrepreneurs in the categories of business leadership, citizenship, and vision. The choice of Robb as the keynote speaker is intended to be represent a celebration of positive social, economic and environmental impact.

With a long and varied entrepreneurial history in natural foods ranging from retailer to farmer to consultant, Robb joined Whole Foods Market in 1991. In 2010, he was named co-CEO along with John Mackey and joined the Whole Foods Market board of directors. In 2017, Robb transitioned his leadership focus to his role as Chairman of the Board for Whole Kids Foundation and Whole Cities Foundation. Robb also serves on the board of directors for Union Square Hospitality Group, The Container Store, FoodMaven and HeatGenie.

“The SFA Leadership Awards honor people who do social good through their businesses,” said Phil Kafarakis, President of the Specialty Food Association. “Through his leadership at Whole Foods Market and in his newest ventures, Robb exemplifies the goodness of the specialty food industry.”

The awards will be presented during the SFA’s Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco at a special ceremony on Sunday, January 21 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. A reception sponsored by the Association’s Natural & Organic Council will follow the awards ceremony.