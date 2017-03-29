William Flynn Named CFO of World Finer Foods

World Finer Foods (WFF) has chosen William Flynn, a senior executive with more than 20 years of experience leading global finance teams, as its Chief Financial Officer, according to company President and CEO Susan Guerin.

This latest addition to World Finer Foods reinforces the company’s commitment to bringing together an award-winning team of exceptionally talented professionals and industry experts, offering unparalleled expertise in brand management, sales, marketing, finance, distribution and logistics.

Flynn joins World Finer Foods after 12 years at Sharp Americas, first as vice president and controller, and for the last seven years as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Prior to Sharp, Flynn was international controller at AT&T managing day-to-day accounting operations and a worldwide staff.

“William brings to World Finer Foods tremendous leadership and management qualities, a track record of smart financial oversight for two global companies and an eagerness to tackle the unique financial operations of WFF,” said Guerin. “His expertise will certainly be of value in managing a global business such as ours and we are delighted to have him join our leadership team.”

“World Finer Foods is well positioned in its market and has a product portfolio that aligns nicely with evolving food purchasing and consumption habits,” said Flynn. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to drive operational efficiencies throughout WFF and have a positive impact on the financial performance of the business.”

Flynn is a certified public accountant with a master’s degree in controllership from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting and economics from Rutgers University.