Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board Names Rich Mende Director of Channel Programs

The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) has named Rich Mende its new Director of Channel Programs.

Mende joins WMMB with nearly 20 years of experience in retail sales management. Most recently, his experience included sales management roles at Dietz & Watson in Philadelphia, InnovAsian Cuisine in Tukwila, Washington, and Willow Brook Foods in Springfield, Missouri.

“WMMB is thrilled to add Rich Mende to our organization,” said Chad Vincent, CEO of WMMB. “Not only does he bring a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to the position, he is also a skilled leader and manager. I’m confident our retail team will continue to grow and succeed under his guidance.”

As the Director of Channel Programs, Mende will manage the development of WMMB’s consumer and retail cheese and dairy promotional programs and coordinate their implementation. Mende will also provide leadership and supervision to WMMB’s team of regional marketing managers.

Mende has a Bachelor of Science in Food Distribution from Western Michigan University. He and his family currently reside in Springfield, Missouri, with plans to relocate to Madison in the coming year.

For more information about WMMB, visit www.wmmb.com or connect with the company on Facebook.