Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board Names Suzanne Fanning VP, National Product Communications

The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) has named Suzanne Fanning its new Vice President, National Product Communications.

Fanning, immediate past president of The Word of Mouth Marketing Association (WOMMA), has achieved record level results in sales, public relations, social media and consumer/influencer engagement for several global brands, including Spectrum Brands and Fiskars. Her innovative social business strategies have been featured in Advertising Age Magazine, Fast Company, Forbes Magazine, Entrepreneur and on the cover of PR Week, as well as in many best selling marketing books. Most recently, The Chicago Tribune featured her in its business section, and Forbes identified her as “one of social media’s top movers and shakers.”

“Suzanne comes to WMMB with a wealth of communications knowledge and experience that will help us expand the number of people across the country with whom we share the Wisconsin dairy message,” said Patrick Geoghegan, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at WMMB. “We are excited to welcome her to our team.”

In her new role, Fanning will work with national media and develop programs for influencers, bloggers, retailers and culinary experts to drive awareness and conversations about Wisconsin cheese to keep it in the news, on the menu and in stores. She will manage the websites, the publications, and events and serve as a national spokesperson for Wisconsin’s dairy promotion organization.

